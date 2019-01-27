Nationals' Luis Sardinas: Reaches minors deal with Nationals
Sardinas signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Sardinas has received 500 major-league plate appearances across five seasons but has very little to show for it, hitting just .224/.274/.292. He's played all four infield positions plus left field, giving him multiple routes to the majors, but he'll likely only get called up in an emergency.
More News
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Outrighted to Triple-A from DL•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Remains on DL with ankle injury•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Nearing game action at extended spring•
-
Orioles' Luis Sardinas: Lands on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....