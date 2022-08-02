The Nationals acquired Voit, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, right-hander Jarlin Susana, outfielders Robert Hassell and James Wood and shortstop CJ Abrams from the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

San Diego initially planned to include Eric Hosmer as the veteran piece headed to the Nationals in the blockbluster deal, but Hosmer used his no-trade clause to decline the move to Washington. Hosmer was later shipped to Boston, and the Padres and Nationals kept the skeleton of the deal in place until Voit was swapped in for Hosmer as a replacement. With Washington, Voit should slot into the everyday role at first base that was vacated by Bell. The move from one of baseball's top teams to one of its worst may hurt Voit from a run-producing and run-scoring standpoint, but he should at least face less competition for at-bats in his new organization. Voit hit .225 with 13 home runs, one stolen base, 48 RBI and 38 runs in 82 games with San Diego this season.