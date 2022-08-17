Voit went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Cubs.

Voit crushed a fastball to left field in the eighth inning to pull the game to 4-3 before Lane Thomas hit a home run later in the inning, which helped the Nationals send the game into extras. The homer is Voit's 16th on the season and first since Aug. 8. While the Nationals lineup is weaker than San Diego's, the first baseman has been given every day playing time and is hitting in the middle of the lineup, which has given him ample run producing opportunities.