The Nationals activated Gore (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Gore will rejoin the Nationals' rotation Thursday against the Marlins after missing the last two weeks of action with left shoulder inflammation. The southpaw did not make a rehab start, and it doesn't appear he faced live hitters while on the IL, either, settling for just a couple bullpen sessions. That means Gore could have a relatively abbreviated workload versus the Marlins.