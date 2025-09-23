The Nationals placed Gore on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right ankle impingement.

Gore suffered an ankle injury earlier this season, although it's not clear whether this is an aggravation of that injury. Either way, his season is now over. The left-hander had an up-and-down 2025 campaign, finishing with a 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 185:64 K:BB over 159.2 innings covering 30 starts.