Gore (elbow) will make another rehab start in Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore has made three rehab starts already in Triple-A while dealing with inflammation in his elbow, allowing just one run over 8.1 innings of work. Monday looks to be his longest outing yet -- up to five innings. Assuming this would be his final start in the minors, he would still be able to make his Nationals debut before the end of the season.
More News
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Next rehab outing Wednesday•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Works 2.2 frames in rehab start•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Will make another rehab start•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Rehab start set•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Throws bullpen session•