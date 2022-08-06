Gore (elbow) will begin playing catch at Nationals Park next Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, Gore finished his time in San Diego on the injured list with a sore left elbow. The lefty showed flashes prior to hitting the shelf, posting a 2.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over his first 10 starts in the big leagues. Gore was a big-time prospect and the Nationals will likely take it slow with his recovery in hopes of getting him back to that early-season form.
More News
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Joins Nats in blockbuster deal•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Going rest, rehab route•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Hopes to avoid surgery•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Goes on 15-day injured list•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Nursing elbow soreness•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer•