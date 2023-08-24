Gore (6-10) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing six runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over four innings.

Gore left his previous start early due to a cut fingernail and blister, but that didn't appear to be a problem for him Wednesday. Instead, Aaron Judge was the root of the hurler's struggles, as the slugger tagged him for a solo homer in the first inning and a grand slam in the second. The four runs that scored on the latter long ball were all unearned due to a two-out Washington error, keeping Gore's ERA from taking too big of a hit. Still, Gore hasn't picked up a victory in any of his past five starts and has posted a mediocre 4.38 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 127.1 innings on the campaign.