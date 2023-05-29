Gore did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Sunday was just the second time Gore had managed to reach seven innings since debuting last season and his 11 strikeouts were a career high. He racked up 23 whiffs and permitted just one free pass for only the second time this year. When he puts it all together, the 24-year-old has boasted some electric stuff and just needs to show more consistency with the command on his off speed pitches. Gore now owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 74:28 K:BB over 58 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Phillies next weekend.