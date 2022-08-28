Gore (elbow) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday before likely facing hitters in live batting practice later in the week, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals still envision Gore returning from the 15-day injured list as a member of the rotation before season's end, though because of the time he'll need to build back up, he may be able to make only a couple of turns through the rotation. The rookie left-hander had been on the IL since July 26 with elbow inflammation before he was shipped to the Nationals in the Aug. 2 blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.