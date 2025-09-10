Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Coming off injured list Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gore (shoulder) is scheduled to be activated off the 15-day injured list to pitch Thursday against the Marlins, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
The left-hander landed on the shelf in late August due to shoulder inflammation and will rejoin the Nationals after spending the 15-day minumum on the injured list. In his last two starts before heading to the IL, Gore allowed six earned runs with eight strikeouts and six walks across 9.1 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Resumes mound work•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Optimistic about 2025 return•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Handed 13th loss•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Fans five in no-decision•