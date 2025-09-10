Gore (shoulder) is scheduled to be activated off the 15-day injured list to pitch Thursday against the Marlins, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The left-hander landed on the shelf in late August due to shoulder inflammation and will rejoin the Nationals after spending the 15-day minumum on the injured list. In his last two starts before heading to the IL, Gore allowed six earned runs with eight strikeouts and six walks across 9.1 innings.