Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Dazzles in pitchers' duel Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gore came away with a no-decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, allowing two hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Matched up against fellow left-handed ace Chris Sale, Gore rose to the occasion, tossing 56 of 92 pitches for strikes before leaving the mound in a 0-0 tie that wasn't decided until the 10th inning. Gore hasn't seemed overly affected by the bout of shoulder inflammation that sidelined him briefly in early September, and through two outings since coming off the IL he's given up two runs in 10.1 innings with a 9:5 K:BB. He'll look for his first win since Aug. 10 in his final start of 2025, a rematch with Atlanta on the road early next week.
