Gore (4-4) earned the win over Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over 5.1 innings.

Gore flustered Atlanta throughout the outing, and his 10 strikeouts marked his second-highest total of the season. The southpaw couldn't extend a three-game quality-start streak, but he did push his stretch of appearances allowing two or fewer earned runs to seven. Gore is in the midst of a breakout campaign, posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB through 58.2 innings.