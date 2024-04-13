Gore (2-0) collected a win Saturday in Oakland, tossing five shutout innings on four hits and one walk while striking out 11.

The feeble Athletics lineup had no chance against Gore in this one. All four hits they tallied were singles, and they never advanced past second base while the left-hander was in the game. Gore's 11 strikeouts tied a career high, and he picked up an impressive 20 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. With a 2.81 ERA and 23:5 K:BB over 16 innings, we could be looking at the beginning of a post-hype breakout season from the 25-year-old southpaw.