Gore didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mariners after allowing four hits and no walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

It was Gore's first scoreless start since his first appearance of the season, and he racked up an impressive 18 whiffs. The left-hander has fanned at least eight in six of his last eight outings, during which he boasts a 2.98 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 69:15 K:BB covering 45.1 innings, and he's worked fewer than five frames on a lone occasion in 2025. Gore has offered a fairly safe fantasy floor in most instances this year, but he's in for a tough test versus the Cubs in his next scheduled start.