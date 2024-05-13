Gore (2-4) took the loss Sunday against Boston, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out nine.

After being chased in three innings by the Blue Jays in his last start, Gore went six deep for the second time this season and notched a quality start. Each of the three runs scored by Boston came in the second, as part of a two-hit, one-error frame. One of the runs came on a wild pitch by Gore, with Jarren Duran stealing home. Gore has fanned at least seven hitters in three of his last six starts and has 51 K's across 40.0 innings this season. Gore's tentatively scheduled for a start against the Phillies on Saturday.