Gore (3-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals were downed 4-3 by the Marlins, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw tossed 60 of 93 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Marlins were able to hit him hard when he was in the strike zone, with Jorge Soler's two-run homer in the fourth inning proving to be the biggest blow. Gore's 29.0 percent strikeout rate on the season remains very encouraging, but it comes with an 11.5 percent walk rate. He'll take a 3.69 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 58:23 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Padres.