Gore came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 14-6 win over St. Louis, coughing up five runs on six hits and five walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw has shown improved control and command overall in 2024, but Gore couldn't find the plate Saturday and needed 90 pitches (52 strikes) to record 10 outs, failing to take advantage of a huge offensive outburst by the Nats. He's failed to complete six innings in four straight outings and six of seven since the beginning of June, stumbling to a 5.35 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch. Gore will try to get back on track in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Mets.