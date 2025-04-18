Gore won't start as scheduled Friday at Colorado since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Denver is experiencing some snow Friday, so an early call was made to postpone the series opener. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Sunday, with Gore likely to take the mound Saturday or during the twin bill.
