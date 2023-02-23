Gore (elbow) will start for the Nationals in their Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Cardinals, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Then it'll be Trevor Williams and Josiah Gray handling the two split-squad games on Sunday, followed by Patrick Corbin versus the Cardinals on Tuesday. Gore did not wind up pitching for the Nationals last season after coming over in the Juan Soto trade, but he seems to be past the elbow issues that caused that delay. The talented 23-year-old might be ready for a full-on breakout if his health cooperates in 2023.