Gore (5-7) earned the win over the Cubs on Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings.

Gore was staked to an early lead and gave up just one run through five innings, but he yielded a two-run homer in each of the sixth and seventh frames to lose his quality start. Still, the left-hander pitched well enough to earn the win, just his second over his past 14 outings. Gore had has his share of ups-and-downs this season, giving up five or more runs on four occasions and one or fewer seven different times (though one of those was a rain-shortened appearance his last time out that lasted only 1.1 innings). All of that has added up to a 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10.7 K/9, which lines up pretty closely with his marks as a rookie last year.