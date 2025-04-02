Gore (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Gore allowed only one hit in his Opening Day start against the Phillies on March 27, but he ran into more trouble Wednesday. Despite generating 18 first-strike calls and 12 whiffs, Gore allowed at least one base runner in four of the five innings he worked, though he managed to limit the damage to three runs as the Blue Jays left eight men on base during his outing. The 26-year-old southpaw will look to earn his first win of the 2025 season in his next start, which is tentatively slated next week at home against the Dodgers.