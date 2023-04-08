Gore allowed two runs on five hits over six innings in Friday's victory over the Rockies. He struck out six while walking two.

Gore has pitched well in the first two appearances of the year, and he's picked up victories in both outings. The left-hander gave up a long homer to Ryan McMahon in the second and a run-scoring single to Yonathan Daza in the fourth. Gore now has a 2.38 ERA over 11.1 innings with a 12:6 K:BB. It's easy to understand why he isn't long removed from being considered the best pitching prospect in baseball.