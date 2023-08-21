Gore (finger) is listed as the Nationals' probable starter for Wednesday's road game against the Yankees, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore's inclusion on Washington's pitching schedule for the three-game set at Yankee Stadium is an indication that the cut nail and blister on his left index finger presented no issues for him during his throwing session over the weekend. He'll be returning to the mound Wednesday on six days' rest after the finger issue cropped up during his most recent outing against the Red Sox on Aug. 16, when he struck out seven and allowed just one hit and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings prior to departing.