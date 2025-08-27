Gore (5-13) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Yankees.

All the damage against Gore came in the third inning when Giancarlo Stanton cleared the bases with a three-run double. Outside of that frame, only one other Yankee reached scoring position against Gore. He took his first loss since Aug. 5, and he's now 1-5 over his last eight appearances. During that span, he's produced a 7.54 ERA over 37 innings, driving his season ERA up to 4.15. Gore has walked multiple batters in three straight starts and now owns a 173:55 K:BB across 147.1 frames. He's in line for a home matchup with the Marlins next week.