Gore (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and appears to be entering spring training as a full participant, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

After being shipped to Washington last July in the Juan Soto blockbuster, Gore didn't get a chance to make his Nationals debut while he recovers from left elbow soreness and inflammation. The 23-year-old lefty was at least able to make four minor-league rehab starts in September, and he likely would have been ready to pitch for the big club in October had the season lasted another week or two. With a full offseason to further heal from the injury, Gore should open camp with a good shot at claiming a back-end spot in the big-league rotation. During his first taste of the majors with San Diego in 2022, Gore submitted a 4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 72:37 K:BB across 70 frames.