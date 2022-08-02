The Nationals acquired Gore (elbow), infielder CJ Abrams, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell and right-hander Jarlin Susana from the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Gore was placed on the injured list last week with left elbow inflammation and soreness, but no structural damage was detected and he's expected to continue treating the injury through rest and rehab. Though Gore is unlikely to be ready to come off the IL until September, so long as he avoids surgery to address the injury, the 23-year-old will be a high-upside addition to a Nationals rotation that's currently short on impact arms. After a turbulent, injury-plagued minor-league season in 2021, Gore showed up healthy to spring training and pushed his way on the Padres' Opening Day roster. Gore held down a rotation spot for the better part of the first half and struck out more than a batter per inning, but a few blowups in June and July inflated his ERA and WHIP to 4.50 and 1.47, respectively, before he landed on the IL. He'll look to return healthy by season's end to set the stage for a full-time appointment in the Washington rotation to begin the 2023 campaign.