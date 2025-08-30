The Nationals placed Gore on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday.

Gore owns a 5.92 ERA and 1.56 ERA across 24.1 innings (five starts) since the beginning of August, and it appears he came away from his most recent outing Tuesday with a shoulder issue. The Nationals haven't provided any information regarding the severity of the left-hander's injury, but for now, there's still a chance he returns in time to make a few more starts before the regular season concludes. Mason Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.