Gore (leg) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mariners, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The left-hander departed his start against the Giants on Friday due to tightness in his left leg, but it appears he'll be ready to make his next turn through the rotation. Gore has a 3.47 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 93:21 K:BB across 62.1 innings this year, with his 36.2 percent strikeout rate representing an increase of more than 11 percentage points from his first three MLB campaigns.