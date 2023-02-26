Gore worked a scoreless first inning in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The left-hander tossed 13 of 18 pitches for strikes, topping out at 96 mph with his fastball while mixing in his slider and curve and even tossing one changeup to Paul Goldschmidt. Gore hadn't seen action in an MLB game since last July, so the Nationals will bring him along slowly in camp in an effort to keep him healthy, but the 24-year-old is on track to open the regular season in the rotation. He had an impressive start to the 2022 campaign, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB in 48 innings for the Padres through his first nine big-league appearances before his elbow began acting up, and the Nats believe he can regain something close to that form after picking him up in last year's Juan Soto trade.