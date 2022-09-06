Gore (elbow) threw 37 pitches over two simulated innings Tuesday and was pleased with how he felt physically, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Davey Martinez said Gore will throw a bullpen session in three days, and if everything goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment. There are still some hurdles for Gore to clear in his rehab, but it's possible he makes a couple starts for his new club before the end of the season.