Gore (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Paul Mancano of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore threw 57 pitches over 2.2 frames in his second rehab outing Friday, and he'll continue building up his workload with Rochester on Wednesday. It's possible the 23-year-old is cleared to return from the injured list early next week, which would allow him to make two starts for the Nationals before the end of the season.
