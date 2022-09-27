Gore (elbow) is trending toward making one start for the Nationals before the end of the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore gave up six earned runs on six hits, including three home runs, while walking one and striking out three over 3.2 innings in his rehab start Monday at Triple-A. The young lefty said he felt really good about his first three innings but felt fatigue in the fourth inning. Gore will throw a long bullpen session this week, and assuming that goes well, he will likely make a start this weekend against the Phillies.