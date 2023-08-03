Gore did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Brewers. He struck out five.

Gore left a four-seamer over the middle of the plate in the top of the second, which Tyrone Taylor launched into the stands to give the Brewers their first run of the game. However, the lefty settled in after that mistake, going 1-2-3 over the next two innings before allowing just one more run on a Christian Yelich double in the sixth. It marked Gore's first quality start since June 3 and he's now allowed three or fewer runs in three consecutive outings. On the downside, he's also issued at least two walks in four straight and in eight of his last nine.