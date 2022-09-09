Gore (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to make a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 23-year-old threw 37 pitches over two simulated innings earlier this week and is now set to being a rehab assignment at Triple-A. Gore will likely require multiple starts in the minors before being cleared to rejoin the big-league club, but he could be ready to join the Nationals in late September for a couple starts.
