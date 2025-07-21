Gore (4-9) took the loss against the Padres on Sunday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

Gore allowed five runs in the first inning and never recovered in what was his worst outing of the season. He threw 46 of 75 pitches for strikes and generated just seven whiffs while allowing multiple homers for the first time since May 11. It was only the second time in 20 starts that the southpaw failed to complete at least five frames, and just the fourth time he's allowed more than three earned runs. He'll take a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 140:38 K:BB across 112.2 innings into a road matchup with the Twins next weekend.