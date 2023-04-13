Gore didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

The strikeouts were impressive, but the southpaw needed 88 pitches to record his 11 outs, and he got the hook after walking in Hunter Renfroe with two outs in the fourth inning. Gore's line would have looked a lot worse had Mason Thompson not bailed him out by getting Taylor Ward to ground out with the bases loaded to end the frame. Gore sports a 3.00 ERA and 18:10 K:BB through three starts and 15 innings, but he'll need to sharpen his control if he's going to maintain palatable ratios. His next trip to the mound is likely to come next week at home against the Orioles.