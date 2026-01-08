Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Settles with Nats at $5.6 million
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals and Gore avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.6 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Gore concluded the 2025 campaign with a 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 185:64 K:BB over 159.2 innings covering 30 starts. The left-hander's name has come up often in trade rumors this offseason and he will be eligible for salary arbitration for a final time next winter.
