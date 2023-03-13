Gore allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings while striking out three in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Facing a lineup of St. Louis prospects and bench players, Gore didn't seem to be fooling many people at the plate -- three of the four hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including a Kramer Robertson homer -- as he gave up a pair of runs in each of his first two frames before settling down. The fact that he did battle through and deliver two clean innings before exiting is encouraging though, and Gore finished his day having thrown 65 pitches (38 strikes). The 24-year-old appears close to ready for Opening Day, but his biggest hurdle in 2023 will be to simply stay healthy and take a regular turn in the rotation -- Gore tossed 87 innings across all levels last year, and his career high for innings is only 101, a mark he set in 2019 between High-A and Double-A in the Padres system.