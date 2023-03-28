Gore will start the Nationals' third game of the regular season Sunday against Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It'll be Patrick Corbin on Opening Day, Josiah Gray in the second game, Gore in the third and Trevor Williams in the fourth. Gore wrapped up his spring with 3.2 scoreless innings Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees, issuing two walks but striking out four. He still carries a lot of long-term upside at age 24, but the former top prospect has some proving to do as he finally debuts in Washington.