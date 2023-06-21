Gore (3-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals after allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings.

Gore tied his season-high after giving up nine hits and allowed two home runs, both to Dylan Carlson, as he gave up five runs for the second time in three starts. He did impress with eight strikeouts, which were his most since he had 11 May 28, but has now failed to win a decision since April 26. The 24-year-old now owns a 4.02 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 95:34 K:BB over 80.2 innings and will look to turn things around over the weekend against the Padres.