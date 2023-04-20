Gore (2-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over six innings against Baltimore. He struck out seven.

Gore has been the best starting pitcher on the Nationals this season, leading the rotation in ERA (3.43), strikeouts (25) and wins. The former Padre is on pace to shatter his total of 70 innings pitched in his rookie season last year, barring any health issues. The former third overall draft pick in 2017 is tentatively scheduled to face the Mets at Citi Field in his next outing.