Gore (2-3) came away with the loss against the Orioles on Thursday. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight across six innings.

Gore faced the minimum number of batters in three of the first four innings. He gave up both of his runs in the fifth frame, and while he bounced back to retire the side in the sixth, Gore wasn't able to get enough run support from the Nationals' offense to avoid the loss. Gore generated 14 whiffs in 99 pitches (66 strikes), and his 53 strikeouts leads the majors. He'll look to get back in the win column next week on the road against the Phillies.