Gore (elbow) threw another bullpen session Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
For now, the ultimate goal to have Gore return to pitch in games for the Nationals before the end of the season seems to still be intact. Next up, the young lefty is scheduled to throw 50 pitches in a simulated game next week.
