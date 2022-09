Gore (elbow) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Friday with Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore did not encounter any setbacks while throwing 36 pitches Sunday in the first game of his rehab assignment, and as long as a bullpen session Wednesday goes as planned he will take the ball again five days later. He remains on track to make his Nationals debut before the season comes to a close.