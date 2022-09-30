Gore (elbow) won't make another start for the Nationals prior to the end of the regular season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals hoped that Gore would be able to make a final start in the majors prior to the end of the season, but he'll be held out due to uncertain weather and a lack of stamina following his absence. However, he feels healthy heading into the offseason and expects to be back to 100 percent in time for spring training in 2023.