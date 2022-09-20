Gore (elbow) struck out two and worked around four hits and two walks to cover 2.2 scoreless innings in his most recent rehab start Friday for Triple-A Rochester.

Gore tossed 57 pitches (32 strikes) in his second rehab outing for Rochester after a two-and-a-half-month shutdown due to his left elbow injury. Per MLB.com, Gore has rejoined the Nationals and is scheduled throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Atlanta, but he'll require at least one more rehab start at Triple-A later this week prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list. Assuming he's free of any setbacks following his upcoming rehab outing, Gore could make one or two starts for the big club before the regular season ends Oct. 5.