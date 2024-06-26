Gore (6-7) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Gore struggled against the team that drafted him, as the Padres put up multiple runs in the first and fifth innings. The southpaw has lost three of his five starts in June, giving up 18 runs (17 earned) over 26.1 innings. He's now at a 3.81 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 99:28 K:BB through 85 innings across 16 starts on the year. Gore is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mets.