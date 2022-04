Franco went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in Friday's 14-4 win against San Francisco.

Franco and the rest of Washington's offense was clicking Friday, with the 29-year-old doubling in the second and third innings and singling in the eighth and ninth. After a slow start to the season, Franco has pushed his line to a season-best .293/.322/.427 as he looks to deliver for his fourth team in four years.