Franco will sit Sunday against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco started the first 57 games of the season but has now been on the bench for two of the last five. He hasn't exactly hit like an everyday player, as his .264/.286/.394 slash line is poor for a corner infielder even in this year's lower-scoring environment. Ehire Adrianza will start at third base in his absence.
